LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial continues Monday

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week

Former United States Attorney Harry Litman joins 'Fox Report' to discuss the trial against the former officer involved with the death of George Floyd.

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to continue into its second week Monday.

The trial is expected to turn toward the officer's training Monday after the first week was dominated by testimony from eyewitnesses into the incident and George Floyd's death.

Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify during the trial's second week, possibly as early as today. Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd's death. Last June, he called it "murder."

"Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there," Arradondo said, at the time. "Chauvin knew what he was doing."

FAST FACTS

    • Chauvin, 45, is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.
    • Monday is the sixth day of trial proceedings in the case involving Chauvin.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin appeared on video pressing his knee to the man’s neck on May 25 last year. Prosecutors say Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week. In addition to programming on the Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital will provide livestreams of the proceeding at FoxNews.com.

