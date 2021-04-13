LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin murder trial continues, defense ready to call witnesses

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin is set to continue Tuesday.

Judge Peter A. Cahill told the jury that the defense would begin presenting its case on Tuesday. He added that all evidence in the case will likely be finished by the end of the week.

Chauvin, 45, is on trial for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25

On Monday, Floyd’s younger brother offering emotional recollections of his late sibling while testimony from a police "use-of-force" expert told the court that no "reasonable" officer would have acted the way Chauvin did.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that the now-fired White officer did what he was trained to do and that Floyd's death was caused by illegal drugs and underlying medical problems.

Seth Stoughton, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, judged Chauvin's actions against what a reasonable officer in the same situation would have done, and repeatedly found that Chauvin did not meet that test.

"No reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable, or reasonable use of force," Stoughton said of the way Floyd was held facedown with a knee across his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Stoughton said a reasonable officer would not have viewed the bystanders as a threat while they were restraining Floyd.

Earlier in the day, Philonise Floyd took the witness stand and lovingly recalled how his older brother used to make the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches. The sibling also recalled how George drilled him in catching a football, and the way George used to mark his height on the wall as a boy because he wanted to grow taller.

During his testimony, Floyd, 39, began to cry as he was shown a picture of his late mother and a young George, saying, "I miss both of them." Philonise Floyd described growing up in a poor area of Houston with George and the rest of his family.

Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiology expert from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, echoed previous witnesses in saying Floyd died of low oxygen levels from the way he was held down by police. He rejected defense theories that Floyd died of a drug overdose or a heart condition. Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, high blood pressure, and narrowing of the heart arteries, according to previous testimony.

