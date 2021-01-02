Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Live Updates: US tops 20 million coronavirus cases, as hospitalizations hit 125,000 for second day

Current vaccinations lag behind the administration's initial target

Fox News
The U.S. started the new year by surpassing 20 million confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, with hospitals feeling their greatest strain so far. 

Hospitalizations also hit over 125,000 for the second consecutive day. 

President-elect Joe Biden has leveled significant criticism at President Trump over the pace of vaccinations, with the current administration falling short of its goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December. 

The total number so far is only a fraction, with just under 3 million people given the first shot in the first month of vaccinations. 

