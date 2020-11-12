Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Coronavirus hospitalizations hit record highs in the US

Fox News
HHS Secretary Azar says coronavirus vaccine could be available to all Americans by spring 2021Video

HHS Secretary Azar says coronavirus vaccine could be available to all Americans by spring 2021

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier weighs in on Pfizer rollout plan.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S. topped record highs for the second day in a row on Wednesday, data shows. 

65,368 people were hospitalized on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's record of 61,964, according to the Covid Tracking Project

The previous peak was 59,940 hospitalization in April. 

The U.S. has recorded over 241,000 deaths and nearly 10.4 million confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases have soared to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week.

