Live Updates: California wildfires, assisted by Santa Ana winds, force more than 100,000 to evacuate homes

Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread in Southern California, spurred by strong winds during an already deadly season.

With less than a week until Election Day, it was unclear whether those impacted by the fires would be granted an extension to cast their ballot.

Residents in the city of Irvine, roughly an hour south of Los Angeles, had to evacuate Monday after the Silverado Fire broke out.

A few miles away, the Blue Ridge Fire later sent people fleeing from the Yorba Linda area. More than 100,000 people were under evacuation orders.

