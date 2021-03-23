LIVE UPDATES: Boulder mass shooting victims identified, Biden calls for gun ban

Authorities on Tuesday identified the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, as President Biden urged Congress to ban "assault weapons.

Police also identified the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man. His motive for the attack was not specified at this time.

BOULDER MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, CHARGED WITH 10 COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

Monday's mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead, including the first police officer who arrived on the scene.



Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65.

