This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Anti-Biden Antifa protesters in Portland clash with police, large knife recovered, arrests made

Police said they recovered long poles and a large knife from people in the crowd

Far-left riots erupt in Seattle, Portland on inauguration dayVideo

Far-left riots erupt in Seattle, Portland on inauguration day

FOX News chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher joins' Hannity' with the latest.

Antifa protesters in Portland clashed with authorities Wednesday as they gathered to voice dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden, forcing officers to retreat and taking at least one police bicycle, authorities said.

A crowd of up to 150 people gathered at Revolution Hall around 2 p.m. and marched to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said. The so-called J20 protest was a demonstration against Biden and law enforcement. 

In total, eight adults were arrested for crimes ranging from rioting and possession of a destructive device to reckless burning. 

Police said they recovered some long poles and a large knife from people in the crowd. In Seattle, rioters caused damage to the city and at least two people were arrested. 

