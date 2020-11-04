Live Updates: Activists nationwide shift gears, organize after Election Day
With the 2020 presidential race still too close to call, activists around the country have begun organizing.
They're demanding all votes be counted and are preparing to take to the streets if they believe President Trump fails to concede to Joe Biden or challenges the election results.
CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS
Follow below for the latest on what's happening from coast to coast. Mobile users click here.