Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

Live Updates: Nashville police, FBI seek motive, a suspect in explosion

Authorities are calling the event 'an intentional act'

Fox News
close
FBI, ATF investigating Nashville explosionVideo

FBI, ATF investigating Nashville explosion

Retired U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Officer Bob Pizzini provides insight on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

The FBI and Nashville police are on the hunt for a suspect(s) who set off a large explosion Friday on 2nd Street North.

Authorities are calling the event "an intentional act" and have found possible human remains in the area, where a Christmas morning explosion rocked the city's downtown area and injured three people.

No known suspects or motive behind the blast have been announced.

NASHVILLE POLICE REVEAL POSSIBLE HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR BOMB SITE

"We will find out who did this," FBI Special Agent Matt Foster said during a Friday news conference, according to local news outlet The Tennessean.

"This is our city, too. We’re putting everything we have into finding who was responsible for what happened here today."

Follow below for more updates on the Nashville explosion. Mobile users click here.

Your Money