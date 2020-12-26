Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Doctor reportedly has severe reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The first shots were administered Dec. 21

A Boston doctor reportedly suffered a severe allergic reaction to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, after trials showed no such reactions. 

    The first Moderna shots were administered Dec. 21

    The government has around 8 million total doses

Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh reported that he was dizzy and felt his heart racing just minutes after receiving the vaccine on Thursday. 

The doctor had an EpiPen in the event of an allergic reaction, which he self-administered, according to a report in the New York Post.  

