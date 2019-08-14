Newly discovered Abraham Lincoln gift to wounded troops up for sale, shows him as 'healer in chief'

A newly discovered document which shows President Abraham Lincoln's role as "healer in chief" during the Civil War is up for sale.

Lincoln and the members of his Team of Rivals cabinet offered their signatures on the 1864 document as a way to raise funds for sick and wounded Union soldiers. The document was described as "a presentation memorializing the Union civil leadership" and was auctioned in March of 1864 during the Metropolitan Fair in New York City.

Now it is up for sale by The Raab Collection, valued at $35,000.

Nathan Raab, principal at The Raab Collection and author of the upcoming book "The Hunt for History," said it's a reminder of how Lincoln operated in such upheaving times.

"This document shows President Lincoln's heart," Raab told Fox News. "And it's a powerful reminder that, as the war was going on, he knew the sacrifice of the Union soldiers and sought to recognize that sacrifice. It's an incredible and uncommon connection between Lincoln and the personal side of the war."

Lincoln contributed to the signed document as part of the largest fundraiser our nation had seen up to that point. The funds would go to help a civilian organization dedicated to helping sick and wounded soldiers. The organization was privately funded and did not receive tax dollars.

The public was able to view the document at the 1864's Metropolitan Fair in New York City, the largest event in the country since President George Washington's inauguration in 1789.

Those who signed included President Lincoln, Secretary of State William Seward, Secretary of the Treasury, Salmon Chase, Secretary of the Interior J.P. Usher of Indiana, Secretary of War Edwin. M. Stanton, Navy Secretary Gideon Welles, and Postmaster General Montgomery Blair.