Two teens seriously injured by lightning that struck at least 7 on Bronx beach

At least seven people were struck by lightning on Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Thursday, the FDNY said.

A 15-year-old and 13-year-old were seriously hurt, two of three minors injured in the incident, sources said.

Emergency workers treated seven people at the scene, including three minors, according to sources.

All of the injured were then transported to Jacobi Medical Center, the FDNY stated.

The conditions of the other patients was unclear on Thursday.