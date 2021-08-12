Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lightning
Published

Two teens seriously injured by lightning that struck at least 7 on Bronx beach

A 15-year-old and 13-year-old were seriously hurt

By Joe Marino , Craig McCarthy , Mark Lungariello | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least seven people were struck by lightning on Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Thursday, the FDNY said.

A 15-year-old and 13-year-old were seriously hurt, two of three minors injured in the incident, sources said.

MARYLAND LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON CAMERA AMID SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

A New York City Police vehicle drives along an empty Orchard Beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York.  Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New Yorkers an unexpected reprieve from cabin fever by easing the state’s ban on gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.   New York City beaches are open this weekend. But no swimming is allowed, and masks must be worn.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A New York City Police vehicle drives along an empty Orchard Beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York.  Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New Yorkers an unexpected reprieve from cabin fever by easing the state’s ban on gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.   New York City beaches are open this weekend. But no swimming is allowed, and masks must be worn.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Emergency workers treated seven people at the scene, including three minors, according to sources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

All of the injured were then transported to Jacobi Medical Center, the FDNY stated.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM

The conditions of the other patients was unclear on Thursday.

Your Money