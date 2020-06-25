Lightning safety: These are the states with the most fatalities

Warm weather that lures us outside also increases the potential danger of lightning when thunderstorms approach.

Since National Lightning Safety Awareness Week began in 2001, the average number of deaths has dropped "dramatically," from an average of 55 deaths per year in the U.S. to just 21 fatalities in 2019, according to the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC).

John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the NLSC, told Fox News that even with an increasing population and same amount of lightning flashes year after year, the number of deaths remains on the decline.

"A lot of it comes down to people are more aware of the dangers and are taking it more seriously," he said.

While some states may see the greatest number of lightning flashes per year, another group has a grim distinction of having the greatest number of lightning fatalities.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest number of lightning fatalities from 2010 to 2019 compiled by U.S. National Lightning Detection Network, owned and operated by Vaisala Inc.

10. (tie) Ohio: 7 deaths

10. (tie) Pennsylvania: 7 deaths

8. (tie) Louisiana: 9 deaths

8. (tie) Georgia: 9 deaths

6. (tie) Missouri: 10 deaths

6. (tie) Colorado: 10 deaths

5. North Carolina: 12 deaths

4. Arizona: 13 deaths

3. Alabama: 17 deaths

2. Texas: 21 deaths

1. Florida: 47 deaths

