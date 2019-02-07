Liberal hypocrisy: Democrats' calls for Northam to resign fade as three scandals throw Virginia into chaos

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



KAVANAUGH REDUX: The Democratic Party practically - almost literally - has its own Brett Kavanaugh case as a trio of scandals have left the government leadership in Virginia in chaos ... In the latest bizarre twist, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has retained the same law firm that represented now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was going through the confirmation process and faced decades-old sexual misconduct allegations, Fox News has learned. Meanwhile, the woman accusing Fairfax of rape, Dr. Vanessa C. Tyson, meanwhile, has hired the attorneys who represented Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh's accuser, who alleged that he'd thrown her onto a bed and muffled her screams at a high school party.

These latest developments amid a report that Tyson made her allegations against Fairfax known to Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia over a year ago. Fox News has not been able to confirm this report. In addition, a new scandal in Virginia politics surfaced on Wednesday. State Attorney General Mark Herring posted a lengthy statement on Wednesday admitting he, too, had donned blackface during a college party in 1980. He admitted donning a wig and brown makeup to look like a black rapper while at a party at the University of Virginia.

Amid all this chaos, Democratic calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over racist yearbook photos appeared to have died down. Fairfax and Herring follow Northam in the line of succession to the governorship. If all three resigned, Kirk Cox, the conservative Republican speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, would assumes governorship and Democrats do not want to give up that power.

WARREN'S 2020 DREAMS MAY BE LEFT IN TRAIL OF TEARS: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday was once again forced to apologize for claiming Native American ancestry on a 1986 registration card for the Texas state bar, and left the door open that there may be more documents out there with a similar claim ... Politico reported that Warren, who apologized last Friday to the Cherokee Nation for revealing the results of a DNA test last autumn that showed just a trace amount of Native American lineage, was asked if there are any other documents where she claimed the ancestry.

"So all I know is during this time period, this is consistent with what I did because it was based on my understanding from my family's stories," she said. "But family stories are not the same as tribal citizenship." Questions about Warren’s heritage date to at least 2012, and the senator can't seem to put the controversy behind her. She had been planning to formally launch her presidential campaign on Saturday.

TRUMP SLAMS NEW RUSSIA PROBE, 'POLITICAL HACK' SCHIFF: One day after President Trump decried what he called "the politics of revenge" and "partisan investigations" in his State of the Union address, Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced a new, wide-ranging probe into the president's foreign business dealings and Russian election meddling ... The move was fiercely condemned by Trump, who called Schiff a "political hack" on a partisan search-and-destroy mission. The Intelligence Committee on Wednesday also voted to hand over a slew of interview transcripts to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that were generated by the panel's previous Russia investigation, which was conducted under GOP leadership and found "no evidence" of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 election.

TRUMP WANTS MORE LEGAL IMMIGRATION: President Trump on Wednesday said he wants to increase the number of people who legally migrate to the U.S. "because our unemployment numbers are so low" ... Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said there is an influx of companies "coming back into our country," and that people legally coming into the U.S. are needed to fill those positions. "We have seven car companies coming back in right now and there's going to be a lot more," Trump said. "We've done really well with this, and we need people."

REMEMBERING BOB MASSI: Bob Massi, longtime legal analyst and host of "Bob Massi is the Property Man" on Fox Business, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer ... A Las Vegas fixture known for his long, lion-esque, gray mane, Massi provided legal insight for more than 20 years in high profile trials for the "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski, O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson and Timothy McVeigh.

His talk radio program "Your Legal Hour" was a staple on KDOX 1280-AM for 20 years and he had hosted "Bob Massi is the Property Man" on Fox Business since 2015.



'100 PERCENT' CONFIDENT THERE'S NO PLAGIARIAM - "All I can tell you is I certainly didn't plagiarize in my book, and you know, there are 70 pages of footnotes showing where I got the information" – Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of the New York Times, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," disputing allegations that she plagiarized portions of her new book. WATCH



Marc Thiessen: America's political center is up for grabs. Trump just made a real play for it.

Rep. Steve Scalise says House Dems refused to let him testify at gun violence hearing.

Newt Gingrich: Trump's State of the Union changed history on Tuesday night – Here's what Pelosi must've felt

Maria Bartiromo interview: Russia, ISIS oil collaboration will fail, Pompeo says.

JCPenney will stop selling appliances at the end of month.

Trump says U.S. is a net energy exporter: Fact check.

Trish Regan Exclusive: Trump’s World Bank nominee says his focus is median income growth for countries.

Ben Carson: Trump should get credit for record-low minority unemployment but he doesn't.

