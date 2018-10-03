‘Leftist mob’ rip up signs, hurl expletives at conservative students supporting Kavanaugh

A group of young conservatives at the University of Texas clashed with about 150 liberal students on campus after hosting an event supporting embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) were confronted on the Austin campus after classes let out Tuesday afternoon, and discussions descended into chaos in video captured by UT junior and YCT vice-chair, Anthony Dolcefino. His group argued evidence shouldn’t be abandoned when deciding if Kavanaugh is guilty of the sexual misconduct allegations.

“Instead of engaging in civil discourse and discussing the topic peacefully, an angry, leftist mob formed and began screaming expletives, verbal threats, and destroying our signs,” Dolcefino told Fox News. “The goal of the mob on the other side was to shut us down.”

WARNING: OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE IN FACEBOOK VIDEO

One of the students going after the conservatives yelled: “Well, maybe if you didn’t make signs that were so f---ing offensive, they wouldn’t get ripped up.”

Leftists called them “rape apologists” and other derogatory names. Elizabeth Boone, a junior at UT, told the Daily Texan the conservative group doesn’t care about women or survivors of sexual assault because Kavanaugh “is clearly a perpetrator of assault.”

When a campus police officer tried to de-escalate the situation, one student shouted in his face: “So what white man!...I’m not talking to you,” after she ripped up one of the pro-Kavanaugh signs.

A UTPD spokesperson told Fox News no police action was taken during the two-hour long incident.

“UTPD escorted us away from the scene because of how many people were surrounding us, and that’s how we got out,” Dolcefino said. “Rather than leaving scared, we left inspired that we need to continue to fight.”

Saurabh Sharma, YCT chairman, released a statement Wednesday, demanding UT take greater steps to ensure their safety at future events “and have students who decide to physically attack our members arrested or disciplined.”

While it is unclear what action the university will be taking for destruction of property, a UT spokesperson told Fox News the Dean of Students will follow up with some of the students involved in the protests.

“We encourage a robust debate on campus in which everyone feels comfortable voicing their opinions. We want to remind students to be respectful, even of those whose views they disagree with.”

Several colleges and universities, including Kavanaugh’s alma mater, Yale University, have seen protests and classes cancelled, as well as heated discussions.

Green Mountain College in Vermont is offering a two-week “pop up course” titled “Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ in the #MeToo Era” comparing past allegations of sexual misconduct to the ongoing national discussion happening now.