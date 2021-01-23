Left-wing riots rattle US cities even after President Biden's inauguration

Left-wing riots have rattled a handful of cities across the U.S. even after President Biden's inauguration – leading to vandalism of government buildings and at least 20 arrests.

In Seattle Wednesday, hours after the swearing-in ceremony, dozens of protesters marched demanding the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At least three people were arrested, and broken windows were reported – including those at Starbucks' original Pike Place storefront.

On the same day, Portland saw an anti-Biden Antifa protest in which rioters carrying stun guns, pepper ball guns and fireworks scuffled with police and damaged an ICE building, police said. Photographs show marchers carrying signs with phrases including, "We don’t want Biden – we want revenge!" and "We are ungovernable."

There was also damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters, although some people who attended the protest later condemned the violence. At least 15 people were arrested.

In Denver, protesters blasted both former President Donald Trump and Biden and allegedly burned an American flag. At least two people were arrested there.

"I remember the media and Democrats blaming all this Antifa violence on Donald Trump -- yet here we have Joe Biden in the White House and Antifa is still rampaging in the streets of Seattle and Portland and Denver," Sen. Tom Cotton told "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning.

And in the college town of Bellingham, Wash., Mayor Seth Fleetwood was rushed out of City Hall Friday morning after a mob of rioters stormed the building.

KIRO-TV reporter Deedee Sun tweeted video that appeared to show masked, black-clad protesters taking down the American flag outside and carry it away. She said they also "threw a hot drink" on a different reporter and stole a microphone.

Rioters entered City Hall – but no one was hurt, nothing was damaged and no one was arrested, according to the local Bellingham Herald newspaper.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., where thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to ensure security on Inauguration Day, authorities said there were "no confrontations" with protesters.

Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo tweeted late Saturday that Antifa members in Portland planned to march again later in the evening from Elizabeth Caruthers Park.

