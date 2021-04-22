LeBron James faces backlash over 'YOU'RE NEXT' tweet about Ohio police officer

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



LeBron James accused of inciting violence with 'YOU'RE NEXT' tweet targeting Ohio police officer

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James faced intense backlash Wednesday over a now-deleted tweet targeting a Columbus, Ohio, police officer involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

Bodycam footage released late Tuesday showed Bryant being shot as she was attacking another Black teen with a knife.

James suggested that the police shooting was unjustified coming on the heels of the conviction of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

"YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," the NBA icon wrote with an hourglass emoji over an image of one of the officers at the scene of Bryant's shooting. James was accused by critics of leveraging his massive Twitter following to target the officer.

"Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer. This is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?" Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Psaki pressed on whether Biden 'acknowledges his own role in systemic racism' in America

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had an uncomfortable exchange with a reporter Wednesday after he asked whether President Biden "acknowledges his own role" in what the president described as "systemic racism" in America.

During his address to the nation Tuesday evening following the conviction of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Biden said George Floyd's death, which he called "murder in full light of day," had "ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism in the United States."

"I would say one of the president’s core objectives is addressing racial injustice in this country, not just through his rhetoric, but through his actions," Psaki said, "and what anyone should look to [is] his advocacy for passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, for nominating leaders to the Department of Justice, to address long-outdated policies and to ask his leadership team here in the White House to prioritize these issues in his presidency, which is current and today and not from 30 years ago."

New York Post reporter Steve Nelson followed up by asking Psaki whether Biden believes "it’s important to accept his own culpability" for perpetuating systemic racism.

"I think I’ve answered your question," Psaki said before moving on to the next reporter. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Daunte Wright funeral planned for Thursday after mourners attend Wednesday viewing

Daunte Wright's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at a church in Minneapolis, nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed by a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy during the funeral, which will be held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries and is set to begin at noon CT. It was unclear whether the funeral would be a public service, according to FOX 9 of Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, mourners gathered at Shiloh Temple to view the body of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. His death sparked protests and riots that coincided with the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The public viewing took place a day after Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Sean Hannity his Republican colleagues can block the Democrats' "radical" agenda if they maintain their coalition.

President Biden's "whole campaign was a fraud," Graham said on "Hannity." "We now know the agenda coming out of the Biden administration is the most radical agenda in our lifetime."



Later, he added: "I’m asking every Republican senator to come forward and tell our Democratic colleagues that if you try to change the filibuster or if you abolish the filibuster and pass this radical agenda, we will use every tool in the toolbox, we will deny you a quorum.

"Don’t go down this road, don’t blow up the Senate, don’t blow up the country."

