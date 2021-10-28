LAX passengers evacuate terminal amid false reports of man with gun; 1 in custody

Around 300 passengers fled Los Angeles International Airport's Terminal 1 onto the airfield Thursday evening after reports of a man with a gun caused confusion and a temporary ground stop – as well as minor injuries to at least two travelers trying to evacuate.

LAX officials said at 7:50 p.m. PT that police had confirmed there was "no threat and no active shooter" and the FAA was continuing to hold traffic on the ground but flights. Flights resumed soon after.

No shots were fired and no weapon was found, the airport said in a statement shortly before midnight.

FOX 11 Los Angeles' SkyFOX helicopter captured photos and video of passengers waiting on the tarmac before being allowed back inside the terminal.

TSA provided additional agents to Terminal 1 to help move people back into the terminal, the airport said, adding that the passengers had voluntarily evacuated and weren't prompted by officials.

The confusion began when two men started arguing in the terminal and one of the men was shouting about a gun, a KNBC-TV reporter in Los Angeles tweeted, saying both men were initially detained and one released. The second man was being held for a psych evaluation.

Around 8:30 p.m. PT, LAX tweeted that the FAA had reopened the south side of the airfield to flights but was keeping the north side closed until further notice.

Some people thought they heard a gunshot but airport officials said there was no evidence that a shot was fired, Andrew Blankstein of NBC wrote on Twitter.

The airport tweeted earlier that it was aware of "police activity" near Terminal 1.

