Lawyers for officers in Breonna Taylor case accuse mayor of pushing project that led to her death

A lawyer representing a Louisville police officer is blaming the mayor's office for pushing a neighborhood revitalization program they claim led to Breonna Taylor's death during a botched drug raid.

Documents obtained by WAVE-TV said the city's Office for Community Development was working with the Louisville Metro Police Department on the Elliott Avenue Project, a development project, with a "place-based approach."

A lawsuit filed by Taylor's family against the three officers involved in her death -- Sgt. Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly -- said Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to develop the area and targeted homes on the street to be vacated.

Detective Joshua Jaynes, who secured the no-knock warrant that led officers to Taylor's apartment unit, and Cosgrove both received pre-termination letters from Interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry last week. Hankison was fired in June and faces three counts of wanton endangerment.

Hearings for both officers were held Monday. Messages to their lawyers were not returned. Fischer's office told Fox News state law prevented it from discussing the allegations.

Gentry will decide if the firings are official. Cosgrove was found to have fired the shot that killed Taylor during the March 13 operation.

An investigation found that Jaynes had violated department procedures for the preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness. Authorities said Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, ran a drug operation out of a home on Elliott Avenue that led investigators to her apartment.

Taylor, 26, was fatally shot in a hail of bullets by officers who were executing the warrant at her apartment.

In a Monday letter to Gentry, Jaynes' lawyer, Thomas Clay, laid out his claims.

"You are also undoubtedly aware that the Mayor’s Office was deeply involved in the whole operation," Clay wrote. "In fact, we believe the Mayor was directly involved in selecting this area for close scrutiny because of the drug activity being conducted at the ‘trap house’ located at 2424 Elliott Avenue, and other houses in the neighborhood which were vacant."

Fischer's office has denied that it gave police specific information to focus on Glover's alleged drug house. The city has acquired properties along Elliott Avene, including the home Glover was accused of using to traffic drugs.