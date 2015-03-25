Lawyers for theater shooting suspect James Holmes hint they might not be ready for Feb. trial

Lawyers for Colorado theater shooting suspect James Holmes are hinting they might not be ready for the February trial start date.

Holmes' lawyers asked the judge Monday to give them more time to file motions and to set deadlines for prosecutors to turn over a list of witnesses they plan to call. Prosecutors say they don't know how many of the potential 4,000 witnesses they'll actually call.

The judge says he'll rule later on the deadlines.

Holmes appeared in court clean-shaven and with his hair neatly combed back, a marked change from previous appearances when his beard and hair were long and unruly. He sat quietly and said nothing during the hearing.

Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and injuring 70 in a suburban Denver movie theater in July 2012.