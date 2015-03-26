Lawyers agree on info exchange in NY rape case vs football great Lawrence Taylor

Lawyers in the rape case against Pro football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor have agreed to share some information without forcing each other to file motions.

The lawyers spent 20 minutes in closed session Tuesday with Rockland County Court Judge William Nelson. Taylor was not present.

Defense attorney Arthur Aidala (eye-DAH'-luh) said afterward that the sides agreed to exchange some information without going through the court.

Aidala still expects to file motions challenging several prosecution claims.

The former NFL star is accused of paying $300 to have sex with a 16-year-old Bronx runaway in a Montebello hotel room. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree rape, patronizing a prostitute, sexual abuse and endangering a child.

Taylor is expected to attend a Sept. 8 court session.