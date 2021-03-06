Expand / Collapse search
Federal Courts
Published

Lawyer for 'QAnon Shaman' argues for his client's release, compares him to Forrest Gump

Jacob Chansley has claimed Capitol police allowed him into the building during the Jan. 6 riot

By Jake Gibson | Fox News
The attorney representing Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," argued Friday that his client should be released pending trial before a federal judge in Washington.

Chansley is the man shown in viral videos and photos bare-chested and wearing a fur hat with horns inside the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 riot. 

Chansley's attorney, Al Watkins, said his client went to the Capitol at the invitation of former President Donald Trump, "like Forrest Gump."

TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including member of the QAnon conspiracy group Jake Angeli, aka Yellowstone Wolf (C), enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"We’re not dealing with a man of violence," Watkins told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth. "They genuinely believed in the truth of what was being asserted by the highest hired hand in the land, the president..."

Watkins also argued that Chansley believed police were allowing him and other protesters to enter the Capitol building. 

Chansley has been in custody since his arrest, and prosecutors are seeking to keep him in detention until his trial. 

Prosecutors assert that there is no reasonable version of events where Chansley could have thought the police were escorting him in, "as windows were being broken" and the alarm was going off.

A prosecutor told Lamberth that a Capitol Police officer asked Chansley to leave the Senate chamber multiple times, but he remained at the vice president's desk, leaving a note saying, "It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

Lamberth said he intends to issue a ruling "shortly."

