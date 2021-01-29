Lawyer demands to know if FBI found $400M worth of Civil War gold

A Pennsylvania lawyer looking into whether the FBI dug up $400 million worth of Civil War gold is planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in the case so he can find out the truth.

William Cluck told PennLive a magistrate judge in Harrisburg sealed documents in the March 2018 excavation case involving the FBI from the public, and is now demanding to know if gold was even found.

Cluck represents Finders Keepers LLC, a treasure-hunting company he said told the federal authorities about the excavation site in the Dent’s Run area of Elk County.

WASHINGTON POST TOUTS CLAIM BIDEN INHERITED COLD WAR, CIVIL WAR, GREAT DEPRESSION, IN ADDITION TO PANDEMIC

The lawyer claims the feds are refusing to tell the company if anything was found. He added that if gold was actually discovered, his clients deserve a cut of the treasure, according to PennLive.

Cluck says that the FBI’s claim that it found nothing at the site is suspicious given that the agency’s Art Crimes Division was involved in the investigation.

DISCOVERY OF CIVIL WAR MAP SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON ANTIETAM'S BLOODY AFTERMATH

The lawyer also says the feds told his clients a survey of the site was conducted before the big dig and indicated there was something large in scale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They had 50 agents there. We have witnesses that they were there all night with armored cars," Cluck told the outlet. "So, what are we supposed to believe? We are convinced that they found gold."