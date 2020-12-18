Man wins lawsuit against parents who tossed $25G 'trove of porn'

A hot-and-bothered Michigan man won a lawsuit against his parents for throwing out his pricey collection of porn and sex toys.

David Werking, 42, sued his mom and dad, Beth and Paul, for tossing the steamy stash -- which he claims was worth $25,000 — while he was living with them in Grand Haven in 2016, according to court papers filed this week.

The couple must now fork over a yet-to-be-determined amount of dough to replace the rare "trove of pornography" and "array of sex toys," U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled on Dec. 10.

MICHIGAN MAN STABS PARENTS AFTER ASKED TO TURN OFF VIDEO GAM, STEPDAD DIES

The judge shot down the couple’s claim that they had warned their son not to bring porno mags or movies into their home when he moved in due to a divorce in late 2016.

"This defense fails on both the facts and on the law," Maloney wrote in the judgment. "Plaintiff is entitled to summary judgment."

The smut-centric spat first flared up in 2017 after Werking left his parents’ pad and moved to Indiana.

When he asked them to send his belongings, he noticed dozens of boxes of his kinky collection were missing — and his parents later admitted to scrapping it, according to the lawsuit.

"Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an email.

MICHIGAN POLICE INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF COLLEGE FRESHMAN

Werking fired back: "You don’t have to take someone else’s stuff, and I would like it back, along with the sex toys… [and] 1 long container of smutty magazines."

His parents also kept some of the porn — described as the "worst of the worst" — in a safety-deposit box because they feared it might be illegal, according to court papers.

"This was a collection of often irreplaceable items and property," said Werking’s lawyer, Miles Greengard, according to mlive.com.

But ultimately the judge ruled Werking’s mom and dad are responsible for paying back their son for the porn.

"In this case, there is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property. Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property, and they do not dispute that they destroyed the property," Maloney wrote in the judgment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Werking and his parents now have until mid-February to file written submissions outlining damages.