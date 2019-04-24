Lawrence Jones: Needles, drug use and human waste are the new normal in San Francisco

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones traveled to San Francisco to witness first-hand the city's struggle to keep its streets clean, an issue that has residents concerned about their own safety.

Jones, who debuted his investigation on "Hannity" on Tuesday night, appeared "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning and told hosts that within 5 minutes of exiting the camera van, he saw needles strewn about on the sidewalks. Residents also told him the sight of homeless people injecting themselves with drugs in public places is common, as is dodging piles of human waste on their way to work in the mornings.

"It's devolved - the city has become so much worse in the last 10 years. It's a disgrace," one man told the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Reform.

"Our political leaders are not dealing with this and I think it's corrupt," another said.

One San Francisco resident says it's normal for him to see at least 10-20 needles every day as he walks to work, and at least five to 10 pounds of feces. The worst part, he added, is the smell.

Ultimately, Jones said, the city has the money to deal with the dangerous conditions on its streets, but are funneling time and energy into sanctuary city policies. Additionally, the areas where people "who looked like the Walking Dead" from drug use weren't in the so-called bad neighborhoods, but the upscale areas home to many of San Francisco's biggest tech companies.

"This is not just a bad area, this is a city that has, quite frankly, made this the new normal. You see people shooting up in front of the cops out there and they're doing it because it's allowed," Jones said.

"They have the money to get this done if they stop focusing on issues like sanctuary cities and focus on the issues that actually affect their neighborhoods."