Lauren Cho found: Remains discovered in Yucca Valley

California authorities on Thursday morning confirmed that remains discovered in Yucca Valley on Oct. 9 have been identified as missing New Jersey woman Lauren "El" Cho.

Cho, 30, was last seen on June 28 leaving a home where she was staying in the Yucca Valley. A search warrant was served on July 31 at the home and in surrounding areas in addition to extensive aerial and ground searches.

"The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has positively identified the human remains to be Lauren Cho, 30-year-old resident of New Jersey," the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday update. "The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."

Authorities located the remains in "the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley," according to the sheriff's office. They were then transported to the county coroner.

Cho was staying at an Airbnb resort in Morongo Valley "with numerous other guests, including her former boyfriend" before she disappeared, Bernardino Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez previously told Fox News Digital.

"It was reported, during the evening of June 28, 2021, Cho was upset and presumably walked away from the resort leaving behind her personal belongings," the public information officer added. "Approximately three hours later, Cho was reported missing by her former boyfriend, and he indicated she was suffering from mental distress."

Investigators with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are assisting the Morongo Basin Station with its ongoing investigation.

The local news outlet Hi-Desert Star identified Cho's former boyfriend as Cody Orell. Orell told the outlet that he and Cho traveled cross country to Yucca Valley in a van together and that he was the last person to see the 30-year-old before she walked off.

"On Sunday she was going out to meet someone and wasn’t saying who. I didn’t pry into it then, but, of course, now I wish…" Orell said before trailing off, according to the outlet.

No arrests have been made in connection with Cho's disappearance.