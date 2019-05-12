Las Vegas woman accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter in bathtub

A Las Vegas woman has been accused of murder after calling police to report that her 2-year-old daughter had drowned in the bathtub.

An officer who responded to the call Saturday found the girl face up in the bathtub, which was full of water, Las Vegas police spokesman Lt. Ray Spencer said. The girl was fully clothed.

“Disturbing is an understatement,” Spencer said, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. “I have officers out here who are extremely shaken up. We have a 2-year-old child that was senselessly murdered.”

MAN WHO REPORTED MISSING HOUSTON GIRL ARRESTED IN HER DISAPPEARANCE, BLOOD DISCOVERED IN APARTMENT

The name of the woman and her daughter weren’t released. The mother was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 911 operator was unable to persuade the woman to rescue the child from the water and administer CPR, he said.

Spencer said it took several minutes for the woman to answer the door when the first officer arrived, the station reported.

KENTUCKY DAD CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER PUNCHING, KILLING BABY OVER LOSING VIDEO GAME, POLICE SAY

The spokesman said police went to the apartment earlier Saturday in response to a domestic disturbance report involving the woman and a man who may have been her husband or boyfriend, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spencer said the man wasn’t there when officers returned and he wasn’t a suspect.