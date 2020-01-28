Las Vegas welcome sign to light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant, crash victims

Las Vegas’ famous welcome sign will reportedly be lit up in Lakers' purple and gold Wednesday to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the other seven victims who died in a Los Angeles helicopter crash Sunday morning, city officials announced Tuesday.

Marquees along the strip also read, “LA, our hearts go out to you…RIP Kobe,” instead of the new advertising slogan the city had planned to roll out, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH: ALL 9 BODIES RECOVERED FROM WRECKAGE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their chartered Sikorsky S-76B helicopter went down over a hillside in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. They were on their way to a basketball tournament in which Gianna was playing.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign often lights up to honor different tragedies or causes, including the 2017 shooting that took the lives of 58 people who were enjoying an outdoor concert on the Strip.

The identities of the nine victims killed in the Sunday crash were Kobe Bryant, 41; his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13; John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Payton Chester, 13; Ara Zobayan, 50, and Christina Mauser, 38, according to Los Angeles officials, the Sun reported.