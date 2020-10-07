Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Toddler dies in hot car after dad refused to let cops break window

Police offered to break the window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith, but he allegedly declined

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

A Las Vegas dad was arrested after he refused to break the window of his new car to save his dying toddler, authorities said.

Sidney Deal, 27, flagged down officers after he left his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah Deal, in a hot car Monday afternoon with the keys inside, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

The officers offered to break the window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith, but Deal declined and asked to call his brother, police said.

IDAHO COUPLE CHARGED AFTER 9-YEAR-OLD FOUND BEATEN, UNRESPONSIVE

After several minutes, the officers smashed the window and pulled out the unresponsive girl, who died at the scene, police said.

The cause of death is pending, but authorities believe she had been trapped in the car for more than an hour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives interviewed Deal’s brother, who said he received a call from him saying he accidentally locked Sayah in the car, which he claimed had the air conditioning running, news station KVVU reported.

Deal’s brother told police he was confused by the call and quickly headed to his home.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM

Trending in US