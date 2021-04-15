Las Vegas teen couple charged in killing of girl’s father

A teenage couple planned to run away together to Los Angeles before stabbing and trying to dismember the girl's father in Las Vegas last week, according to media reports.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday in Salt Lake City in connection with the death of her 45-year-old father. His body was discovered Friday in his garage, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

Both teens are being held by Utah authorities and will be extradited to Nevada to face open murder charges, Las Vegas police said.

During a search of the father's home, police discovered a chainsaw on the floor and a handsaw in the kitchen "with apparent blood and tissue on the saw and in between the grooves of the saw." Investigators said the couple tried to dismember the body and then tried to set the home on fire, KTNV-TV reported.

A circular saw was also found with extra blades and two folding knives. Investigators said "extensive" clean-up efforts were made throughout the home. Authorities said the fire appeared to have been set to conceal the stabbing, according to an arrest report obtained by the station.

The Clark County coroner in Las Vegas said the father had stab wounds to the neck, chest and back. Video surveillance at a grocery store showed the daughter purchasing two gallons of bleach and a gallon of orange juice. Footage from a Home Depot showed Guerrero buying the saws and gloves, police said.

Fox News does not identify underage suspects.

Guerrero's parents allegedly told police that their son told them the couple had planned on running away together. The mother said the couple dated from June 2020 through December.

After the revelation, both sets of parents agreed that the couple should not have contact with each other. Guerrero ran away from home soon after, the parents said.

The victim's ex-wife said they remained close after their divorce and shared a bank account. She told police she noticed withdrawals from the account at various ATM machines. The final withdrawal was flagged for potential fraud, the news outlet reported.

The ex-wife said the man was having issues with his daughter before his death, particularly her relationship with Guerrero. It was not clear if she was the girl's mother.