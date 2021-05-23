Las Vegas strip club offers vaccine clinic

A Las Vegas dancer who received her coronavirus vaccine at her strip club while wearing a French maid-inspired costume on Friday joked the experience was the "most Las Vegas" thing she had ever seen.

In a place known for quickie Elvis-officiated weddings, topless brunches, dinner at 2 a.m. and over-the-top everything else, why not have a pop-up vaccine clinic in a strip club?

JoJo Hamner, who dances in the "Sexxy After Dark: Where Dinner Meets Play" show at the Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, was just one of the dozens of people who waited in a snaking line to get their vaccine on Friday.

The strip club was one of several pop-up clinics the Southern Nevada Health District announced last week, according to FOX 5 in Las Vegas.

Patrons who show proof of vaccination at the club will reportedly be treated to a one-year Platinum membership, dances from a vaccinated stripper, complimentary bottle of alcohol and tickets to "Sexxy After Dark" with a limousine pickup.

"This is just another way to access our population," said JoAnn Rupiper, chief nurse of the Southern Nevada Health District, who monitored the walk-in clinic. "It might attract some people who like the novelty of it, I suppose."

Health officials are trying to find creative ways to counteract the slowing demand for vaccinations.

The club appeared to be a one-day pop-up on Friday and it wasn’t reported if Hustler plans to offer vaccinations any other days.

Roberto Montti, 70, who lives near the club, said he planned to wait to get vaccinated but decided to go to the club Friday because it felt familiar (he’s been a few times) and his wife enticed him.

He joked that when his wife mentioned "Flynt’s Hustler" he responded "Oh! Let me consider."

Montti’s wife Lisa Harper told The Associated Press she thinks some guys might not get the vaccine in a normal setting.

"To take away the stodginess of it, to make it Hustler, it’s very clever," she said.

The couple’s friend George Stoecklin joked: "Nothing says vaccinations like a stripper pole."

Montti later said he was disappointed no dancers were onstage during the vaccinations, but "at least I got the scope of it."

Around 100 people got the shot at the club on Friday.

A little less than half of Nevada's population over 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Nevada health officials said this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.