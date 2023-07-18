Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Tragic drive-by shooting occurred in Sept. 1996, claiming Shakur's life at the age of 25

Associated Press
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

Tupac

Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.