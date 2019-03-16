Bulletproof vest saves officer in shootout outside Bellagio in Las Vegas; robbery suspect critically wounded

A Las Vegas police officer wearing a bulletproof vest and a robbery suspect were both struck by gunfire Friday night outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on the packed Las Vegas Strip, according to reports.

The shooting occurred just after 9:45 p.m. when an armed male suspect approached the Bellagio casino's poker cage and demanded money. A witness told KVVU-TV that the robbery happened quietly without anyone noticing.

The suspect then fled and tried to carjack someone in a valet parking lot. It was not known how much money he left with. When police officers responded to the scene, the suspect fired on one of them, hitting him in the chest, the station reported.

Another officer opened fire and struck the suspect. The officer and alleged robber were both taken to a hospital. The officer was treated and released.

“The officer had his bulletproof vest on, which probably saved his life,” said Las Vegas police Capt. Nicole Splinter, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She later added that “it looks like the bullet hit the front of his chest and possibly went across.”

The suspect remained in critical condition, police said.

All entrances to the Bellagio appeared to be closed off and a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard was closed while police investigated the incident.