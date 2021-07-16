Las Vegas officials recommend masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Gamblers, diners, and revellers in Las Vegas should all wear masks when indoors, even if they're vaccinated, city officials said in new recommendations Friday.

"As COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate continues to increase in our community, the Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated," health officials said Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY REIMPOSING INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENT

The new mask recommendation isn't a requirement, but it could change things for casinos and clubs that lifted most pandemic restrictions about two months ago.

There were 938 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Tuesday, the biggest one-day jump since February.

The test-positivity rate also increased to 10.9% this week, roughly triple the 3.4% rate it was at five weeks ago. The positivity rate is 12.3% in the Las Vegas area.

Nearly 55% of Nevada residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 46.27% are fully vaccinated, according to state figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new mask recommendation by Las Vegas officials comes just one day after Los Angeles County officials mandated masks indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.