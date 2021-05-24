Nevada's Nellis Air Force Base investigates deadly military crash

Nevada fire officials are investigating an aircraft crash that occurred near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas Monday afternoon and has left at least one person dead.

FOX5 reports that the crash happed at 2245 N. Christ Lane, south of the base, around 2:30 p.m.

Nellis Air Force Base said it is "aware" of the crash and that the aircraft in question is "associated" with the base.

Nellis said it would provide updates as they become available.

Photos shared with local news outlet KSNV News 3 Las Vegas showed billowing smoke in the area of the crash.

At least one person had been reported killed, but it remains unclear whether it was the pilot or a civilian on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.