Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport shooting injures ‘suspect,’ police say

One person was injured and being treated at a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, officials said.

Only described as a “suspect” by police, it wasn’t immediately clear what offense authorities believed the person committed.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center and police said they were working on setting up a media staging area to provide additional information.

McCarran Airport is located about five miles south of Las Vegas' downtown area.

The airport's Twitter account said that flight operations were not affected by the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.