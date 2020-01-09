Las Vegas firefighters spot illegal makeshift 'gas station' in residential backyard

Las Vegas firefighters discovered on Tuesday what has been described as an illegal homemade gas station in someone's backyard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted images to Facebook of the makeshift gas pump, outfitted with yellow tanks and a gas pump nozzle in the corner of a walled yard.

"It appeared the hose was long enough to reach the street for possible curbside fill ups," the department posted. “This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors (and) first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire,” the department said.

The gas station may be part of a trend where people purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information and empty the fuel into containers at home, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The discovery is being investigated, and citations are possible for the homeowners.

