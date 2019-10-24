Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Las Vegas house fire probed as murder-suicide: reports

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Las Vegas authorities are investigating an early October house fire as a murder-suicide, according to Wednesday reports.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer told Fox 5 that investigators have determined that the Oct. 8 fire at a western suburb of Las Vegas was intentionally set. He said forensics indicated the fire was set with gasoline.

Investigators say a fire at a Las Vegas home earlier this month was the result of a murder-suicide. 

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upstairs they found 47-year-old Renai Palmer and her 6-year-old son Gavin Palmer Murray, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

The fire spread quickly, The Las Vegas Sun reported. Officials cited by the paper said the mom and her son died at an area hospital.

The child's uncle was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and released, fire officials said in a press release.

Gavin’s father, Sean Murray, said he harbored a suspicion that Renai was responsible for the fire. He told Fox 5 that the room where the fire started was locked.

“It’s the answer I’ll never get,” he told the station. “I was questioning if it was an accident or not. … Most of my pain is sorry and I miss my boy.”

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.