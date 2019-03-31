Las Vegas convenience store clerk accused of murder trying to stop ‘beer skip’

Las Vegas police say a woman working at a convenience store has been charged with murder after using deadly lethal force trying to stop a “beer skip” theft.

Police said Suse Antunez-Garcia, 26, was working at the gas station convenience store just before 6:15 a.m. Friday when she fired two rounds into a vehicle, striking the victim, a man in his 40s, in the lower back and in the leg.

“The male victim was shot while he was getting back into the vehicle during the beer skip,” Lt. Ray Spencer said, according to video posted by Fox 5 Las Vegas.

FLORIDA MAN, 32, FAKES ROBBERY TO GET OUT OF GOING INTO WORK: POLICE

He was dropped off at a hospital 15 minutes after the shooting and was pronounced dead.

The victim was shot after he and a female accomplice entered the store and stole three cases of beer, Spencer said. They arrived in a vehicle being driven by a second man.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING ROBBERY, SHOOTING AT POLICE: OFFICIALS

Antunez-Garcia fired her weapon after she chased after the store manager who ran out first and tried to stop the man and woman from fleeing, the lieutenant said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antunez-Garcia was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, WJBF-TV reported Saturday.