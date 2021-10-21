Larry Millete pleads not guilty to murdering missing wife Maya

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on Thursday, about 48 hours after law enforcement stormed his Chula Vista home and took him into custody for allegedly killing his wife.

The 40-year-old appeared in court wearing a white face mask and a blue jail uniform, flanked by his lawyer.

His wife, Maya Millete, disappeared from their Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney.

Tuesday's arrest came after a nine-month investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department, FBI, NCIS, and San Diego County District Attorney that included 67 search warrants and nearly 100 witness interviews.

"These efforts ultimately generated a variety of pieces of evidence that have become clear and overwhelming: Larry Millete, [Maya]’s husband, is responsible for [Maya]'s murder and disappearance," Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said Tuesday.

Law enforcement has presented evidence that paints Larry as a vindictive and controlling husband who refused to allow his wife to divorce him.

He is currently being held without bond, but is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a bail hearing.