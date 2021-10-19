Missing Maya Millete: Husband Larry arrested for murder nine months after California mom vanished

Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of his wife, Maya Millete, who vanished from their Chula Vista home more than nine months ago.

According to Billy Little, an attorney who has been working with Maya's family, a SWAT team stormed the house around 11:30 a.m. and set off a flashbang as officers from the Chula Vista Police Department and the FBI secured the neighborhood. The FBI set up a mobile command center right outside the family's home.

Larry Millete was named a person of interest in the case in July and a gun violence restraining order was served against him in May, when police seized more than a dozen of his guns.

He had been withdrawing large sums of money from the bank in the days leading up to his arrest, making it look like he was going to flee, according to Little.

"I hope the guy burns in hell," Little told Fox News.

Maya warned friends and family in the months leading up to her disappearance that, "If anything happened to me, it would be Larry," Fox News exclusively reported in April.

Maya sought out advice on divorce attorneys in a Facebook group for mothers in her area on Jan. 7, the same day that she disappeared, and made an appointment with a divorce attorney for the following week.

The Chula Vista Police Department has served 67 search warrants for "residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data" throughout their investigation.

Maya's family had led searches on a weekly basis since the missing mother of three disappeared.

