Los Angeles
Published

Large police presence at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
There was a large police presence late Sunday at Paramount Pictures in  Hollywood, Calif., after authorities responded to calls about a man with a knife, Fox 11 reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a suspect in a sex assault case has barricaded himself inside the studio lot and was “uncooperative” with police. 

The CBS affiliate described a tense scene. Police reportedly opened fire before the suspect vanished into one of the lot’s buildings. There are currently police teams with K9s searching the property, the report said.

John Schreiber, a photojournalist for CBS, tweeted, "The focus appears to be on this building facade on the Paramount backlot. It is admittedly a bit surreal to see real police dealing with a very real situation in a fake city."

This is a developing story, check back for details

