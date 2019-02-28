Lara Logan talks news stories ignored by the media

Former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan said media outlets are devaluing important news stories coming out the Middle East, and discussed the fallout for talking about media bias, while appearing on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

LARA LOGAN ON POLITICS INFILTRATING JOURNALISM

“What people say to me consistently is that’s all they hear from most of the media, is about Trump and Russia. Whether it’s Michael Cohen, you can substitute that for Roger Stone or somebody else,” Logan told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“So, what I hear a lot from people all the time is they don’t watch anymore because they’re tired of hearing all of that.”

Logan said the people she speaks with include those in small towns and rural areas where she lives.

The journalist said that public is being deprived of other important stories that the media isn’t making room for.

“As a journalist, what I find frustrating is that to me there’s a big conversation to be had that the U.S. is meeting with the Taliban,” Logan said. “A lot of Afghans and some very senior level ones said that the U.S. is negotiating their surrender. That’s of extraordinary significance.”

“There’s not a lot of talk about Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan," Logan said. “Ask people what the war in Iraq looks like today or the war in Syria. … Ask what our objective is. Who can answer that?”