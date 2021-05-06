Expand / Collapse search
LAPD officer suspected of possessing child porn

He could face felony charges including possession of child pornography and distribution of obscene matter depicting minor

Associated Press
LONG BEACH, Calif.— An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Police in the city of Long Beach began investigating James Diamond after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a police statement.

Diamond, 52, was taken into custody outside a business in the city of Huntington Beach, the statement said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Detectives served search warrants at Diamond’s home in Long Beach and his workplace in Los Angeles, police said.

Diamond could face felony charges including possession of child pornography and distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor.

Long Beach officials said the Los Angeles Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau was notified of Diamond’s arrest and the LAPD will conduct its own investigation.

Los Angeles police Officer William Cooper, a department spokesman, said LAPD officials couldn’t immediately comment.

Diamond’s bail was set at $100,000.

