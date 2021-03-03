Los Angeles police officer dead days after mowed down by vehicle during traffic stop

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has died after a vehicle struck him on Friday.

KNX1070 reported on the death Wednesday, after LAPD Newton officer Jose Anzora was hospitalized. "We all grieve [...] at the loss of this guardian," Police Chief Michel Moore reportedly said.

Moore had posted about the incident last week, with the LAPD describing "it as yet another stark reminder of the risks and sacrifice associated with the work done day and night by our dedicated officers."

The department said the driver stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.

"The officer is receiving the best treatment possible and he is surrounded by experts and the love of his colleagues and family," LAPD tweeted on Friday.