LAPD officer attacked inside police station; suspect in custody: reports

A suspect was in custody Saturday night after a Los Angeles police officer was wounded in the head during an attack inside the department’s Harbor Station in San Pedro, according to reports.

The officer was hospitalized and was expected to survive, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

"The officer involved in this incident was transported to a local hospital and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries," LAPD wrote on Twitter. "The suspect involved in this incident is in custody. This is preliminary information, as this is an active and ongoing investigation."

Moore said the officer suffered "bumps and bruises" but wasn't shot. He said he had spoken to the officer who was in stable condition at the hospital.

"He is resting and will be ok...Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody," Moore wrote on Twitter.

“Some individual came into the Harbor station, and when an officer went to speak with him, some type of confrontation occurred where we believe an officer was disarmed,” Moore told The Los Angeles Times.

The watch commander on duty saw the suspect hitting the officer and grab his gun, Assistant Police Chief Horace Frank told The Times. He said the watch commander fired at the suspect who ran and drove away.

Previous reporting said the officer had been shot in the head.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. PT, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

The suspect had somehow gotten inside the station and started pistol-whipping the officer after grabbing his gun, Bill Melugin of FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

"Sending my best wishes for a quick and full recovery to our @LAPDHQ officer injured in an incident at the Harbor Station tonight," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted early Sunday. "The officer is in stable condition and we're closely monitoring the situation."

In a separate incident early Saturday morning, a suspect driving a black SUV shot at an off-duty LAPD officer in Reseda, about 40 miles north of San Pedro. The suspect missed the officer but hit his car, KNBC reported.

The Saturday incidents came exactly two weeks after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in the head in an "ambush" attack while sitting in a patrol car near a Compton Metro station. Both deputies underwent surgery and are recovering at home after being released from the hospital.