LAPD issues tactical alert as protesters gather outside police headquarters, smash windows of nearby building: report

Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night for a demonstration in front of LAPD headquarters, according to multiple reports.

A tactic alert was issued by the Los Angeles Police Department in response to the demonstration. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is currently sending Mobile Field Forces to the area to assist LAPD and restore order, Fox 11's Bill Melugin reported.

The group was gathered in front of LAPD headquarters near Main and First streets around 9:40 p.m., according to city news service. Officers stood on guard as several dozen demonstrators, some carrying umbrellas, tore down metal barriers outside the building.

Videos on social media showed a few of the protesters breaking windows at a building near where the group was situated. A type of smoke bomb or device was apparently also set off during the protest, Los Angeles's KCBS-TV reported.

At least one protester was later captured on video standing in front of a police vehicle in the middle of Spring St. where he allegedly shouted "kill me" and "do it, I fu***** dare you."

The group would later move south through the downtown area, away from police headquarters, and several arrests were made, according to the station.

It's not clear which group organized the protest. Earlier on Monday night, demonstrators had gathered in Glendale, Calif., located about 8 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, to support Armenia amid the Azerbaijan conflict.

On Saturday, protesters blocked a California freeway to bring attention to the conflict between the neighboring nations.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story