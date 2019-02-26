Landfill searched where missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth’s remains are believed to be located

Officials on Tuesday began combing through a Colorado landfill where they hope to find the charred remains of Kelsey Berreth three months after she was allegedly killed by her fiancé.

Detectives and law enforcement officials will begin searching Midway Landfill in Fountain on Tuesday in hopes of finding Berreth’s remains and “any additional evidence” linked to the 29-year-old death, Woodland Park police said in a news release Friday.

“I want to express my gratitude to Waste Management for working so closely with our investigators as we continue our efforts to locate Kelsey,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said. “Additionally, I extend my deep appreciation to the community and our fellow law enforcement agencies for their unwavering support as we tirelessly investigate Kelsey’s case.”

Officials said a crew of 10 people is expected to work for eight hours a day searching through trash for the woman’s remains. The search is likely to take about 35 days, but could last up to 80 days, KDVR reported.

It’s unclear what led police to search the site, which is about 40 miles from Berreth’s home.

Berreth was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day entering a Safeway supermarket with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, who she shared custody of with fiancé Patrick Frazee. Authorities began searching for the flight instructor on Dec. 2 after Berreth’s mother reported her missing.

Frazee, 32, was later arrested and charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder after investigators said they uncovered evidence that indicated he killed the mother of his child.

Court testimony during a Tuesday hearing revealed Frazee's girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, told police he repeatedly asked her to kill Berreth. Investigators told a judge Kenney told police Frazee admitted beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat.

Kenney, a former nurse from Idaho, said Frazee then demanded she come to Colorado and clean up blood spattered on the floor, walls and furniture of Berreth’s home. She recalled to police watching Frazee burn Berreth’s body on his property.

She added that Frazee planned to dump the charred body in a dump or river.

Authorities’ began looking for clues into Berreth’s disappearance after her phone pinged from Gooding, Idaho just days after she vanished.

Kenney pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and admitted to moving Berreth’s cellphone. Berreth’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that Frazee killed their daughter as part of a custody battle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.