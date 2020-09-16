Lancaster protester held on $1M bail is sorority sister, 'ally' of Black rights organizations

She went from the sorority house to the big house.

One of the accused rioters locked up on $1 million bail following violent protests in Lancaster, Pa., is a Kappa Delta sorority sister and an “ally” of a black rights organization at the pricey private college she attends.

Kathryn Patterson was among 13 people arrested early Monday morning on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges including arson, riot, vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

Nine of them, including Patterson, 20, are still being held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Patterson joins a growing cast of privileged 20-somethings, including wealthy Upper East Sider Clara Kraebber, who have been busted when protests turned violent.

Originally from the tiny town of Mercersburg, about two hours west of Lancaster, Patterson is an undergraduate at Franklin and Marshall College in the city, which charges $60,872 in annual tuition.

Patterson was identified as an “ally” of the college’s Black Student Union, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her legal fees.

Patterson’s Facebook page includes photos of her activism, including one from Aug. 1 with her fist raised in the air, captioned “BLM, all day every day.”

Friends claim Patterson was acting as a “medic” during the violent protests that erupted overnight Sunday following the police shooting of Ricardo Munoz, who charged at cops with a knife.

“Kat was providing medical attention to injured demonstrators and has now been wrongfully accused of crimes she could not possibly commit,” claimed the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $41,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Patterson’s parents didn’t immediately return a message.

Chip Patterson told the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon that his daughter has acted as a medic at past protests. He said her bail was “obscene.”

“Everything that I know so far, which is not a lot, indicates that Kat is not guilty of those charges. But then again, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said.

Chip Patterson had not been able to reach his daughter since her arrest.

“I cannot tell you how long this night has been,” he said. “I think regardless of what these people did or didn’t do, the bail amount is just outrageous and clearly against the Eighth Amendment,” which addresses bail.

An online fundraiser has also been set up for Taylor Enterline, who was also collared while allegedly “working as a medic, running around helping those that were hurt and or tear gassed,” the page said.

“She was then charged with guns by police along with another person from her activist group,” the GoFundMe said. “She is being held under false charges that all witnesses protest against, She was denied her family lawyer and charged with a $1,000,000 bail that is a direct violation to her 8th amendment rights.”

Enterline’s mother declined to comment on her daughter’s arrest.

“I’m not comfortable at this time,” she said.

Munoz was shot and killed by a Lancaster police officer after charging at the cop with a knife in hand. The officer had been responding to a 911 call reporting Munoz’s “aggressive” behavior and that the 27-year-old mentally ill man was trying to break into his mother’s home in downtown Lancaster.

He had been awaiting trial on charges he slashed four people last year, including a teenage boy who was stabbed in the face.

