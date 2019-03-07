Lamont Stephenson, on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list, captured in Maryland, officials say

A New Jersey murder suspect on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list was captured in Maryland on Thursday, officials said.

Lamont Stephenson, 43, was taken into custody in Prince George's County after spending 147 days on the federal agency's list of most sought-after suspects, the FBI and local authorities announced at a news conference.

Stephenson allegedly killed his girlfriend, Olga DeJesus, and her dog in an apartment in Newark in October 2014. He was charged with homicide in November 2014, and in September 2017, he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stephenson was also wanted in connection with a suspected murder of a woman in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. Law enforcement sources told WRC-TV that Natina Kiah, 40, was found stabbed to death in her apartment.

A mother of four children, Kiah worked as a security officer at a homeless shelter in the city.

The brother of the woman Stephenson is suspected of killing in 2014, DeJesus, told reporters on Thursday that their family was thrilled to hear the news of Stephenson's arrest.

"Every single day for four years I waited for that phone call, every single day," Felix DeJesus Jr. said. "It's overwhelming."